AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.70-$11.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65. The company issued revenue guidance of -. AbbVie also updated its FY23 guidance to $10.70-11.10 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $182.00 to $178.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, SVB Securities raised shares of AbbVie from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $161.00.

AbbVie Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE ABBV traded up $3.77 on Friday, hitting $152.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,113,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,096,623. AbbVie has a 52-week low of $134.09 and a 52-week high of $175.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.89. The firm has a market cap of $269.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. The business had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that AbbVie will post 13.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 2.7% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 5,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.4% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.5% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 20,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,400,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 4.0% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.6% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Featured Stories

