AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) PT Lowered to $154.00

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Atlantic Securities from $157.00 to $154.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 1.83% from the company’s current price.

ABBV has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial upped their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. SVB Securities upgraded AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on AbbVie from $182.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.00.

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $2.53 on Friday, hitting $151.23. The company had a trading volume of 652,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,937,281. The firm has a market cap of $267.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $156.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93. AbbVie has a twelve month low of $134.09 and a twelve month high of $175.91.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 7.1% in the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. increased its position in AbbVie by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 203,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,298,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 49.0% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 185,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,436,000 after purchasing an additional 61,058 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 5.7% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 35,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.8% in the third quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

