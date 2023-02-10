AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.70-11.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.68. AbbVie also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $10.70-$11.10 EPS.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $4.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $148.70. The company had a trading volume of 12,176,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,131,618. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $156.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The stock has a market cap of $262.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.61. AbbVie has a 52-week low of $134.09 and a 52-week high of $175.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on ABBV. Societe Generale downgraded shares of AbbVie from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $160.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Maple Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at about $281,000. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $407,000. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

