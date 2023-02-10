Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Acquired by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,642,145 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,901 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.09% of Abbott Laboratories worth $158,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABT. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,280 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 813,253 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $96,257,000 after purchasing an additional 15,521 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 19,467 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 636.2% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.63.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 0.0 %

In other news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total value of $1,235,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,912 shares in the company, valued at $12,569,955.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $108.06. 1,218,157 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,750,216. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.66. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $93.25 and a one year high of $128.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.03.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 26.24%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.