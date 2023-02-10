908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) Coverage Initiated at Stephens

Stephens assumed coverage on shares of 908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on 908 Devices from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

Get 908 Devices alerts:

908 Devices Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of 908 Devices stock opened at $10.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.88. The company has a market cap of $319.06 million, a P/E ratio of -11.48 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 11.73, a quick ratio of 11.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. 908 Devices has a 1 year low of $6.87 and a 1 year high of $26.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

908 Devices ( NASDAQ:MASS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.76 million. 908 Devices had a negative return on equity of 13.30% and a negative net margin of 53.36%. As a group, analysts expect that 908 Devices will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 908 Devices news, CEO Kevin J. Knopp sold 4,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total value of $37,898.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 487,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,566,257.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 7,464 shares of company stock valued at $69,214 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of 908 Devices

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 4,275 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 6,185 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 891,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,938,000 after buying an additional 52,839 shares during the period. 80.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About 908 Devices

(Get Rating)

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of gas, liquid, and solid materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and ZipChip solution, a plug-and-play, high-resolution separation platform that optimizes Mass Spec sample analysis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 908 Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 908 Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.