864 Shares in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Acquired by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 864 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Popular during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Popular in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Popular by 102.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Popular in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Popular by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
BPOP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Popular from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Popular from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Popular from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Popular to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.80.
Popular Trading Down 0.9 %
Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $559.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.82 million. Popular had a net margin of 32.75% and a return on equity of 26.28%. Popular’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Popular, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Popular Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.95%.
About Popular
Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, Popular U.S., and Corporate Group. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes commercial banking, consumer and retail banking, and other financial services.
