804 Shares in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) Acquired by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 804 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHCO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in City by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in City by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in City by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in City by 201.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 7,876 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of City by 55.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. 68.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

City Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of City stock opened at $99.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.57. City Holding has a 52 week low of $73.40 and a 52 week high of $103.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.47.

City Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.24%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

Insider Transactions at City

In related news, EVP John A. Derito sold 1,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $168,342.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,788,611.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 1,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.89, for a total transaction of $195,484.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,065,621.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John A. Derito sold 1,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total value of $168,342.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,788,611.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,466 shares of company stock valued at $645,412 over the last ninety days. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About City

City Holding Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. The firm offers savings and checking accounts, credit and debit cards, loans, online and mobile banking, commercial and mortgage loans, trust services and wealth management services.

