63,797 Shares in Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO) Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 63,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.18% of Portillo’s at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Portillo’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Portillo’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portillo’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Portillo’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Portillo’s by 461.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares during the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Portillo’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

Portillo’s Stock Performance

Portillo’s Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ PTLO traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.98. 247,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,437. Portillo’s Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.84 and a twelve month high of $28.93. The firm has a market cap of $889.55 million, a P/E ratio of -62.80 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Portillo's Inc owns and operates fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and milkshakes. As of June 26, 2022, it owned and operated 71 Portillo's restaurants across nine states.

