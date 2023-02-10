5,691 Shares in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Acquired by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,691 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CBU. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 21,845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Community Bank System by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBU has been the topic of several research reports. Hovde Group cut their target price on Community Bank System to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Community Bank System in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Community Bank System to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Community Bank System Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE CBU opened at $60.75 on Friday. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.63 and a 12-month high of $74.05. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.59.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 26.77%. The firm had revenue of $187.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Community Bank System Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.87%.

Community Bank System Profile

(Get Rating)

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers an array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.