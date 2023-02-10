542 Shares in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Acquired by TD Capital Management LLC

TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,335,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,070,171,000 after buying an additional 1,910,703 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 34.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,776,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,978,000 after buying an additional 1,474,940 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 128.8% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,485,000 after buying an additional 663,252 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,228,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,512,000 after buying an additional 293,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 160.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 349,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,982,000 after buying an additional 215,083 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

IVE opened at $154.46 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $127.33 and a 1 year high of $160.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.70.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.