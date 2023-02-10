504 Shares in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Acquired by TD Capital Management LLC

TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 504 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 19.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,507,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $652,773,000 after acquiring an additional 901,181 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 44.9% in the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,509,122 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $171,300,000 after acquiring an additional 467,690 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 68.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,038,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $117,857,000 after acquiring an additional 420,900 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 11.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,850,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $409,489,000 after acquiring an additional 381,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $38,325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Yum! Brands to $145.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.38.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total value of $547,366.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,076,011.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:YUM opened at $131.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.81. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.96 and a 1 year high of $133.59. The company has a market capitalization of $36.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.98.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 19.37%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.605 dividend. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

