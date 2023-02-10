4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) PT Lowered to $14.00 at SVB Leerink

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by SVB Leerink from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

FDMT has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upped their target price on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, 4D Molecular Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $37.14.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Trading Down 1.1 %

FDMT opened at $20.31 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.49. The company has a market cap of $657.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 2.58. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.32 and a 12-month high of $26.49.

Insider Activity at 4D Molecular Therapeutics

4D Molecular Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FDMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 million. 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.94% and a negative net margin of 5,331.88%. On average, analysts predict that 4D Molecular Therapeutics will post -3.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Scott Bizily sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $136,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,564.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other 4D Molecular Therapeutics news, CEO David Kirn sold 32,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total transaction of $776,889.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,967,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,403,110.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Bizily sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $136,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,564.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,832 shares of company stock valued at $1,131,936. 11.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 4D Molecular Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDMT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 160.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 15,922 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $905,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

