4,684 Shares in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Purchased by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 89.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 374 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial reduced their price target on Dolby Laboratories from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Dolby Laboratories from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barrington Research lowered Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dolby Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.67.

Shares of DLB opened at $83.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.71. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.55 and a 52-week high of $88.06. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.37, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.01.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The electronics maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.14). Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The business had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.58 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.38%.

In other news, SVP John D. Couling sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total value of $4,230,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,143,289.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP John D. Couling sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total value of $4,230,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,143,289.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,996,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,084 shares of company stock worth $7,095,226. 39.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. Its products include Cinema Imaging Products, Cinema Audio Products, and other products such as 3-D kits, broadcast hardware and software, monitors, and solutions for hearing impaired consumers.

