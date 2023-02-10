4,192 Shares in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Purchased by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,192 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 22.2% during the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 458,410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,121,000 after purchasing an additional 83,332 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 31.4% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,642 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.5% during the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 36,398 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.3% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 190,117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Simpson Manufacturing

In other news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of SSD stock opened at $110.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.23. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a one year low of $75.25 and a one year high of $121.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $475.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.73 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simpson Manufacturing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SSD shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products, which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects, concrete construction products such as anchor, repair, and protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick, and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DIY projects.

Further Reading

