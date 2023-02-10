3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Markel Corp lifted its position in 3M by 6.5% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 269,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,161,000 after acquiring an additional 16,550 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in 3M by 5.3% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in 3M in the first quarter valued at $246,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in 3M by 17.6% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in 3M by 73.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE MMM opened at $112.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 52-week low of $107.07 and a 52-week high of $162.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

3M Increases Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.06). 3M had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MMM shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of 3M from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $113.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.92.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.