3,314 Shares in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Purchased by High Note Wealth LLC

High Note Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Payden & Rygel increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 12,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Motco boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Seneca House Advisors increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJH traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $262.15. The company had a trading volume of 167,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,949. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.79. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.39 and a fifty-two week high of $277.04.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

