3,136 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Bought by Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $44.32 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $37.96 and a 1-year high of $50.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.68.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.