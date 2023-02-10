26 Capital Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ADERU) Shares Down 0.3%

26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ADERU – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.40 and last traded at $10.40. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.43.

26 Capital Acquisition Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 26 Capital Acquisition

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in 26 Capital Acquisition stock. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ADERU – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

About 26 Capital Acquisition

26 Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

