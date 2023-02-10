24,400 Shares in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) Bought by Udine Wealth Management Inc.

Udine Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 24,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management bought a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the 1st quarter valued at $143,000.

Shares of PML traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.47. 46,627 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,416. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $13.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.91.

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This is an increase from PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to seek current income exempt from federal income tax. The firm invests all of its assets in a portfolio of municipal bonds, residual interest municipal bonds and tax-exempt bonds whose interest rates bear an inverse relationship to the interest rate on another security or the value of an index.

