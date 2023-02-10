23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) Issues Earnings Results

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $67.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.90 million. 23andMe had a negative return on equity of 35.08% and a negative net margin of 103.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. 23andMe updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

23andMe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ME opened at $2.72 on Friday. 23andMe has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $6.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.97.

Insider Transactions at 23andMe

In other 23andMe news, insider Kathy L. Hibbs sold 26,259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $85,341.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 235,829 shares in the company, valued at $766,444.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 28.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of 23andMe by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of 23andMe by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of 23andMe by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 59,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 5,188 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 23andMe during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of 23andMe by 21.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 54,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 9,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ME. Berenberg Bank began coverage on 23andMe in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of 23andMe from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.60.

23andMe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics testing company. It operates through two segments, Consumer & Research Services and Therapeutics. The Consumer & Research Services segment provides a suite of genetic reports, including information on customers' genetic ancestral origins, personal genetic health risks, and chances of passing on certain rare carrier conditions to their children, as well as reports on how genetics can impact responses to medications based on genetic testing of a saliva sample through its spit kit.

