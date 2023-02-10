23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. 23andMe had a negative return on equity of 35.08% and a negative net margin of 103.07%. The firm had revenue of $67.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. 23andMe updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

23andMe Stock Performance

Shares of 23andMe stock opened at $2.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.97. 23andMe has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $6.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kathy L. Hibbs sold 26,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $85,341.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 235,829 shares in the company, valued at $766,444.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 28.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in 23andMe during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in 23andMe in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in 23andMe during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in 23andMe during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of 23andMe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 29.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on ME. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of 23andMe from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on 23andMe in a report on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.60.

About 23andMe

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics testing company. It operates through two segments, Consumer & Research Services and Therapeutics. The Consumer & Research Services segment provides a suite of genetic reports, including information on customers' genetic ancestral origins, personal genetic health risks, and chances of passing on certain rare carrier conditions to their children, as well as reports on how genetics can impact responses to medications based on genetic testing of a saliva sample through its spit kit.

