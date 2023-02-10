2,091 Shares in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Acquired by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,091 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in STERIS during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of STERIS in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 414.6% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of STERIS in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of STERIS in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STE opened at $192.34 on Friday. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $159.21 and a twelve month high of $255.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -663.22, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $195.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.10.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.17). STERIS had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently -648.25%.

STE has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on STERIS from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. TheStreet raised STERIS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of STERIS from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.50.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Dental. The Healthcare segment provides a comprehensive offering for healthcare providers worldwide, focused on sterile processing departments and procedural centers, such as operating rooms and endoscopy suites.

