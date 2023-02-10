1irstGold 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $3,311.71 (1GOLD)

1irstGold (1GOLD) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. One 1irstGold token can now be purchased for about $61.32 or 0.00283179 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. 1irstGold has a market capitalization of $4.96 million and $3,311.71 worth of 1irstGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, 1irstGold has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get 1irstGold alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $93.81 or 0.00429182 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,214.10 or 0.28429823 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $96.19 or 0.00440074 BTC.

1irstGold Token Profile

1irstGold’s launch date was March 1st, 2019. 1irstGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,886 tokens. 1irstGold’s official message board is medium.com/@1irstgold/1irstgold-becomes-the-first-means-to-store-physical-gold-in-digital-form-18d12f7bedde. 1irstGold’s official Twitter account is @1irstgold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 1irstGold is 1irstgold.com.

1irstGold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Each GOLD token represents the value of one gram of fine gold. The owner of this GOLD Token can always convert his token into almost any conceivable cryptocurrency, as well as FIAT currencies like the Euro or the US Dollar.The official 1irstGold ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstGold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1irstGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 1irstGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1irstGold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.