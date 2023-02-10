160,032 Shares in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Acquired by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 160,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,721,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Jefferies Financial Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 7.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 46,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 132,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after buying an additional 6,890 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 14.0% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 8.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 70,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 5,778 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,482,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $607,163,000 after purchasing an additional 233,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JEF. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jefferies Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.75.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE:JEF opened at $38.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.88 and a fifty-two week high of $40.80. The company has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.79.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 12.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 39.60%.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. The Investment Banking and Capital Markets segment provides investment banking, capital markets, and other related services.

