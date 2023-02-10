13,882 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Purchased by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,610,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 162,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,470,000 after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 59.8% during the second quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 25,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after buying an additional 9,404 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $907,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 88,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,354,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 15.9% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $218.46. 215,207 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 606,525. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $211.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.61. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $182.88 and a 52-week high of $243.78.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

