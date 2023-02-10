13,619 Shares in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Purchased by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 1,058.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 459.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,436 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 198.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 295.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Stock Performance

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ:ILPT opened at $4.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $3.05 and a 12 month high of $23.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 20th. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.97%.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Profile

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics Properties. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Further Reading

