12,274 Shares in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Acquired by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,274 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in GSK during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of GSK by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 241,367 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,514,000 after purchasing an additional 5,518 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GSK in the 1st quarter valued at $467,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of GSK by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,192 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of GSK by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 62,991 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. 13.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GSK alerts:

GSK Price Performance

GSK stock opened at $36.43 on Friday. GSK plc has a 52-week low of $28.47 and a 52-week high of $46.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

GSK Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.3404 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.27%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of GSK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group cut shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,650 ($19.83) to GBX 1,535 ($18.45) in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of GSK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,555.00.

GSK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.