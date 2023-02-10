11,873 Shares in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Acquired by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in KeyCorp by 677.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in KeyCorp by 131.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in KeyCorp by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KeyCorp Stock Down 1.3 %

KEY opened at $19.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.92. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $15.26 and a 52 week high of $27.10. The company has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.17). KeyCorp had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded KeyCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com lowered KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on KeyCorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at KeyCorp

In other news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $106,772.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 194,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,875,886. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About KeyCorp

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

Featured Stories

