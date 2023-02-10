11,873 Shares in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Acquired by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA acquired a new position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 677.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 131.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 3,380.8% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp raised its stake in KeyCorp by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 2,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at KeyCorp

In other KeyCorp news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $106,772.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 194,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,875,886. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KeyCorp Trading Down 1.3 %

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KEY. Barclays upgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.92.

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $19.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.96 and a 200 day moving average of $17.92. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.26 and a fifty-two week high of $27.10.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 22.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.71%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

