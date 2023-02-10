11,871 Shares in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Purchased by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,871 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Price Performance

Shares of Antero Resources stock opened at $26.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Antero Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $18.94 and a 12 month high of $48.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 3.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 220,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total transaction of $6,862,834.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,779,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,937,165.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 5.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on AR. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Antero Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Antero Resources from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Tudor Pickering lowered Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Antero Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.90.

Antero Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the development, production, exploration and acquisition of natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production, Marketing, and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream Corporation. The Exploration and Production segment develops natural gas, NGLs and oil.

