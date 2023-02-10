11,000 Shares in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Acquired by United Maritime Capital LLC

United Maritime Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,000 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000. American Airlines Group makes up about 0.9% of United Maritime Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 84.9% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 54.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Airlines Group

In other news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 12,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $176,806.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,633.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other American Airlines Group news, COO David Seymour sold 74,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $1,196,062.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 398,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,385,887.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Vasu Raja sold 12,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $176,806.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,633.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Airlines Group Trading Down 2.6 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upped their target price on American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on American Airlines Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen increased their price objective on American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen increased their price objective on American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on American Airlines Group to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Airlines Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

NASDAQ AAL traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.22. 2,815,750 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,945,012. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.13. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.65 and a 1 year high of $21.42.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 0.26%. The business had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.42) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

