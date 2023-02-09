Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $15.78 Million Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,345 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $15,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,668,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,678,492,000 after buying an additional 854,076 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,264,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $841,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,573 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $620,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753,700 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,082,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $416,733,000 after purchasing an additional 68,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,978,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $326,221,000 after buying an additional 446,471 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.07.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

NYSE:PSX opened at $102.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.56 billion, a PE ratio of 4.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.39. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $73.85 and a 1-year high of $113.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $40.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 33.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.94 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 15.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total value of $66,408.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,625.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 600 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total transaction of $66,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,625.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Hayes acquired 10,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $97.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,397,727.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Phillips 66

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Further Reading

