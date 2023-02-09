Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $13.98 Million Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 360,866 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,970 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $13,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 126.0% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,130 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $1,315,980.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,126.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 11,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total transaction of $517,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,136,393.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 27,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $1,315,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,140,126.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,438 shares of company stock valued at $5,596,655 over the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $47.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.10. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $34.98 and a twelve month high of $48.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 5.50%. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on BSX. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $49.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.27.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

