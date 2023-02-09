Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Cuts Stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 15.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 246,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 44,612 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $16,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 453 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 102.8% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 515 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $77.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.24. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12-month low of $65.17 and a 12-month high of $84.22. The company has a market capitalization of $72.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.1424 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 19.44%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail services. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

