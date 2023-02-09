Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 4,376 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,780 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,376 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $17,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,549 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,980,000 after acquiring an additional 4,390 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 196.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 767 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,266,000. My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 22.0% during the third quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter worth about $5,269,000. 87.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total value of $353,260.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,983.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BDX opened at $250.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.54. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $215.90 and a one year high of $280.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $252.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.68%.

BDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Bank of America upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.70.

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

