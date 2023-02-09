Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 8,245 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 298,867 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,245 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $18,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TJX opened at $80.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.69 and a 1-year high of $83.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.10 and a 200 day moving average of $71.77.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 62.97%. The firm had revenue of $12.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.27 billion. On average, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TJX. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $76.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen raised their price target on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Cowen upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 16,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total transaction of $1,294,433.17. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 209,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,707,228.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 16,223 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total value of $1,294,433.17. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 209,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,707,228.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total value of $252,352.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,092,234.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,231 shares of company stock worth $2,405,249 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

