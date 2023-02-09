YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $218.02 Million

YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 9th. YUSD Stablecoin has a total market cap of $218.02 million and approximately $460,299.47 worth of YUSD Stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, YUSD Stablecoin has traded 0% lower against the dollar. One YUSD Stablecoin token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00004564 BTC on major exchanges.

About YUSD Stablecoin

YUSD Stablecoin’s total supply is 218,122,097 tokens and its circulating supply is 218,122,096 tokens. YUSD Stablecoin’s official website is yeti.finance. YUSD Stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @yetifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

YUSD Stablecoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. YUSD Stablecoin has a current supply of 218,122,096.9 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of YUSD Stablecoin is 1.00031409 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $421,718.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://yeti.finance/.”

