Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS.

Yum China Stock Performance

Shares of Yum China stock opened at $60.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.70. Yum China has a 12 month low of $33.55 and a 12 month high of $63.06.

Yum China Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is an increase from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on YUMC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th.

In related news, insider Alice H. Wang sold 3,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $165,892.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,143.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Yum China news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total value of $121,334.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,931.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alice H. Wang sold 3,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $165,892.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,039,143.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,569 shares of company stock valued at $350,154 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yum China

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Yum China by 41.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Yum China by 854.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Yum China during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in Yum China during the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 9.1% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

