Yum China Holdings, Inc. (YUMC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on March 28th

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Yum China has a dividend payout ratio of 20.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Yum China to earn $2.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.1%.

Yum China stock opened at $61.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.70. Yum China has a twelve month low of $33.55 and a twelve month high of $63.06.

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Yum China will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on YUMC. TheStreet cut shares of Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

In other news, insider Alice H. Wang sold 3,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $165,892.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,143.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CTO Leila Zhang sold 1,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $62,927.76. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 8,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,430.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alice H. Wang sold 3,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $165,892.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,039,143.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,569 shares of company stock valued at $350,154 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Yum China by 854.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Yum China in the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in Yum China in the 1st quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Yum China by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

