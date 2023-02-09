Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.61

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.605 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, March 10th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

Yum! Brands has raised its dividend by an average of 10.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Yum! Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 38.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Yum! Brands to earn $5.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.4%.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $133.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $37.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.74. Yum! Brands has a twelve month low of $103.96 and a twelve month high of $133.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.13% and a negative return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Yum! Brands will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.38.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,259 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total value of $547,366.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,011.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Yum! Brands

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 3.9% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 9.6% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,009 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 10.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,862 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 10.6% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,534 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

