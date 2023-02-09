YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.53.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Grupo Santander raised shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Itaú Unibanco raised YPF Sociedad Anónima to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on YPF Sociedad Anónima from $5.10 to $5.80 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On YPF Sociedad Anónima

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. 10.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:YPF opened at $11.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.52. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $13.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 21.67%. Equities research analysts forecast that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile



YPF SA engages in the exploration, production, and distribution of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Gas and Power, Downstream, Central Administration and Other. The Upstream segment sells petroleum and natural gas. The Gas and Power segment markets natural gas to third parties and downstream segment; and manages commercial and technical LNG Regasification Terminals in Bahia Blanca and Escobar.

