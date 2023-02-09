Yellow Cake (OTCMKTS:YLLXF) PT Raised to GBX 552 at Berenberg Bank

Yellow Cake (OTCMKTS:YLLXF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 543 ($6.53) to GBX 552 ($6.64) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Yellow Cake Stock Performance

YLLXF remained flat at $5.15 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,792. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.71. Yellow Cake has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $6.60.

About Yellow Cake

Yellow Cake plc, a specialist company, operates in the uranium sector. It is involved in the purchase and holding of uranium oxide concentrates; and exploitation of other uranium-related opportunities. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

