Yellow Cake (OTCMKTS:YLLXF) PT Raised to GBX 552 at Berenberg Bank

Yellow Cake (OTCMKTS:YLLXF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 543 ($6.53) to GBX 552 ($6.64) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Yellow Cake Stock Performance
YLLXF remained flat at $5.15 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,792. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.71. Yellow Cake has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $6.60.
About Yellow Cake
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Yellow Cake (YLLXF)
- The Uptrend in PepsiCo Stays Intact
- 3 Outperforming Stocks Partying Like It’s 2020
- Disney Stock and The Bob Iger Effect
- Why Do Penny Stocks Often Crash After Rallies?
- This Is Why You Shouldn’t Be So Happy About The Labor Data
Receive News & Ratings for Yellow Cake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellow Cake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.