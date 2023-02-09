XSGD Price Tops $0.75 (XSGD)

XSGD (XSGD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 8th. XSGD has a market cap of $45.59 million and $693,710.80 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XSGD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.75 or 0.00003346 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, XSGD has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XSGD Profile

XSGD’s launch date was October 4th, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 83,617,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,557,169 tokens. The official message board for XSGD is www.straitsx.com/sg/blog. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @straitsx and its Facebook page is accessible here. XSGD’s official website is www.straitsx.com.

XSGD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XSGD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XSGD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

