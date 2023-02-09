XIDO FINANCE (XIDO) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $73,230.05

XIDO FINANCE (XIDO) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. During the last week, XIDO FINANCE has traded 15.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. XIDO FINANCE has a total market cap of $86.80 million and $73,230.05 worth of XIDO FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XIDO FINANCE token can currently be bought for approximately $3.07 or 0.00013342 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002530 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.88 or 0.00444218 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,749.04 or 0.29425829 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.70 or 0.00430333 BTC.

XIDO FINANCE Profile

XIDO FINANCE launched on September 9th, 2020. XIDO FINANCE’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,314,463 tokens. The official message board for XIDO FINANCE is medium.com/@xidofinance. XIDO FINANCE’s official Twitter account is @xidofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for XIDO FINANCE is xido.finance.

Buying and Selling XIDO FINANCE

According to CryptoCompare, “XIDO is decentralized AMM with yield farming incentives, no mints, and a unique token distribution design. Token which adds a governance layer and powers the self-sustaining pools and farms without ever minting a new token.It is layer protocol for payments specifically built to support the fast-growing DeFi industry using our important technological innovations.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XIDO FINANCE directly using US dollars.

