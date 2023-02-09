X Financial (NYSE:XYF) Stock Price Down 6.6%

X Financial (NYSE:XYF – Get Rating) was down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.01 and last traded at $3.28. Approximately 70,521 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 112% from the average daily volume of 33,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.51.

X Financial Trading Down 6.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $179.91 million, a PE ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.64.

Get X Financial alerts:

X Financial (NYSE:XYF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. X Financial had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $125.76 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of X Financial

About X Financial

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in X Financial stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of X Financial ( NYSE:XYF Get Rating ) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,308 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,183 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.16% of X Financial worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

X Financial engages in the development and provision of technology platform for personal finance services. The company was founded by Yue Tang on January 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for X Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.