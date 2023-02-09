Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The casino operator reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.88 million. Wynn Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.37) earnings per share.

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $103.62 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.86. Wynn Resorts has a 52-week low of $50.20 and a 52-week high of $105.47. The company has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.70 and a beta of 2.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on WYNN. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Wynn Resorts from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Wynn Resorts from $75.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $85.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Wynn Resorts to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Wynn Resorts

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 5,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total transaction of $477,390.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,618.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 5,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total transaction of $477,390.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,618.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 10,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $1,055,228.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 266,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,246,184.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,733 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth $261,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth $592,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,084 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,240 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, Wynn Interactive and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P.

Featured Stories

