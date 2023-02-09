Wrapped TRON Price Tops $0.0652 on Major Exchanges (WTRX)

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 9th. During the last seven days, Wrapped TRON has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped TRON has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion and approximately $2.03 million worth of Wrapped TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped TRON coin can currently be bought for about $0.0652 or 0.00000288 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped TRON Profile

Wrapped TRON’s total supply is 101,676,078,190 coins and its circulating supply is 101,676,082,428 coins. The official message board for Wrapped TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation. Wrapped TRON’s official website is tron.network. The Reddit community for Wrapped TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wrapped TRON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TRON (WTRX) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped TRON has a current supply of 101,676,078,190.20642 with 101,676,082,428.01094 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped TRON is 0.06475104 USD and is down -1.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $3,128,020.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tron.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped TRON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

