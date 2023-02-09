Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) Trading 10.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. Wrapped Everscale has a total market capitalization of $171.92 million and $234,865.33 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wrapped Everscale has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped Everscale token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0991 or 0.00000454 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $94.80 or 0.00432628 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,279.51 or 0.28658037 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.00 or 0.00447246 BTC.

Wrapped Everscale Token Profile

Wrapped Everscale’s genesis date was May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,075,171,886 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,735,332,486 tokens. Wrapped Everscale’s official website is everscale.network. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Wrapped Everscale is blog.everscale.network.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Everscale

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,075,119,112 with 1,735,279,720 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.09986842 USD and is up 0.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $123,338.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

