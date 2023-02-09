Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Trading Down 6.1% Over Last 7 Days

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. In the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded down 6.1% against the dollar. One Wrapped Bitcoin token can now be bought for approximately $22,540.91 or 0.99894518 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market cap of $3.98 billion and approximately $182.02 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002432 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.51 or 0.00445486 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000110 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,658.24 or 0.29509826 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $96.79 or 0.00428982 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Token Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin launched on November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 176,472 tokens. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @wrappedbtc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network.

Wrapped Bitcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user.GitHubWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

