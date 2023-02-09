WOW-token Price Tops $0.0294 on Major Exchanges (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 9th. During the last seven days, WOW-token has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. WOW-token has a market capitalization of $294.13 million and approximately $45.37 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WOW-token token can now be bought for $0.0294 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $323.55 or 0.01424129 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00006601 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00015645 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000595 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00038778 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $389.28 or 0.01713415 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001249 BTC.

About WOW-token

WOW-token (WOW) is a token. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02941307 USD and is down -0.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $45.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.

